Freed Hostage Ruthi Munder Shares Heartbreaking Discovery Of Son’s Murder While In Captivity

In a poignant interview with Kan, freed hostage Ruthi Munder recounted the harrowing moment she learned of her son Roi’s death in the October 7th massacre while she was still being held captive. Munder described how a small act by one of the terrorists, providing a transistor radio, became the medium through which she discovered the tragic news.

“I very much missed my son. I heard on a transistor radio given to us by one of our captors to listen to from time to time that a distant relative was speaking about him. I heard and understood, but was strong enough to keep from breaking down,” Munder shared.

Despite the overwhelming grief, Munder has found a way to remain composed, even in the face of consolation from others. “To this very day, I don’t cry over him,” she admits. “It is strange to me that I don’t cry about such things. When people come to console me, I encourage them because I do not want them to be sad.”

Ruthi fondly remembered Roi as a special and warm individual who, despite his challenges, had a vibrant social life and was beloved by many. She also expressed her remaining hope for the return of her husband, Avraham, longing for the day their family can be reunited.

Munder also shared the distressing details of the day she and her family were taken hostage. The initial rocket siren on October 7th prompted them to seek shelter, a situation that quickly escalated beyond their worst fears. “The whole time, Avraham didn’t speak at all, and tried to hold onto the door. He did not succeed because it was hard for him to stand,” she recounted.

After being forced from their home by the terrorists, Ruthi, along with her children Keren and Ohad, were taken away, leaving Avraham behind. She described the surreal experience of their departure, witnessing looters ravaging the area, yet finding solace in the fact that her home remained untouched, preserving her memories and belongings.

