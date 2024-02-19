Hamas Terrorists Disguised Themselves As Doctors Inside Khan Younis Hospital [VIDEOS]

Amid efforts to locate and rescue hostages taken by Hamas, Israeli forces uncovered evidence of Hamas terrorists disguising themselves as medical personnel and hoarding medicines intended for Israeli hostages within the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, an IDF spokesman said Sunday night.

A raid at Nasser Hospital last week led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals, including terrorists implicated in the October 7 massacre. A significant cache of weapons was found within the hospital premises, with some arms concealed in a vehicle that had been used by Hamas terrorists to carry out the massacre. Additionally, a vehicle reported stolen from Kibbutz Nir Oz was located in the vicinity of the hospital.

Of particular concern was the find of boxes of medicine labeled with the names of Israeli hostages, which had not been administered to them, contravening assurances made by Qatar to Israel regarding the hostages’ welfare.

The IDF had entered the hospital on Thursday, acting on credible intelligence that Hamas was holding hostages within the facility and that the bodies of some hostages might also be located there. Despite the military operation, the IDF has made it clear that patients and medical staff at the hospital were not asked to evacuate. Measures were taken to ensure the hospital could continue to operate, including the provision of oxygen tanks and fuel for electricity.

Prior to the operation, the IDF had made repeated attempts to communicate with the hospital, urging an end to the use of the medical facility for military activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)