Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Troops In Face-To-Face Battle With Terrorist In Gaza Building


The IDF on Monday released footage of troops encountering a terrorist in a building in Khan Younis and eliminating him in a face-to-face gun battle.

Commando soldiers from the Egoz Unit were raiding a building in Khan Younis when a terrorist inside hurled a grenade at them.

The IDF stated: “IDF forces raided a building based on intelligence. During the raid, a terrorist opened fire at them and threw a grenade and a shootout ensued, during which the soldiers used MATADOR fire and eliminated the terrorist.”

Baruch Hashem, no soldiers were injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PA Prime Minister: World Should Forget About October 7th, Make Peace With Hamas

HaRav Rubin Of Har Nof: “We’re In Serious Danger, Gov’t Is Planning For Unprecedented Scenario”

MAILBAG: We Are Destroying The Businesses Of Our Friends And Neighbors Without A Shred Of Remorse

BD”E: Petirah Of The Skverer Rebbetzin, Mrs. Chaya Chana Twersky A”H

Israeli Border Patrol Officer Found Mysteriously Shot Dead On Side Of Road

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network