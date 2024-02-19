DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Troops In Face-To-Face Battle With Terrorist In Gaza Building

The IDF on Monday released footage of troops encountering a terrorist in a building in Khan Younis and eliminating him in a face-to-face gun battle.

Commando soldiers from the Egoz Unit were raiding a building in Khan Younis when a terrorist inside hurled a grenade at them.

The IDF stated: “IDF forces raided a building based on intelligence. During the raid, a terrorist opened fire at them and threw a grenade and a shootout ensued, during which the soldiers used MATADOR fire and eliminated the terrorist.”

Baruch Hashem, no soldiers were injured in the incident.

