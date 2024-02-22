Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: Ma’ale Adumim Terror Attack Victim Identified As Matan Elmaliah, 26


The victim of the terror attack that took place in Ma’ale Adumim early Thursday morning was identified as Matan Elmaliah, H’yd.

Elmaliah, 26, z’l, was a resident of Ma’ale Adumim. He left behind his parents, a brother, and two sisters.

Eleven people were wounded in the attack, two seriously. One of them is a 23-year-old pregnant woman who was shot in the chest.

She was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

She is now in stable condition and according to Dr. Alon Schartz, the head of the trauma department, her life is not in danger.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



