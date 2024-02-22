TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Dead, 8 Injured In Shooting Attack On Highway 1 Near Maaleh Adumim; 3 Terrorists Eliminated

One person was murdered and at least eight people were wounded, two critically, in a terror shooting attack on the Route 1 highway between Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim, Thursday morning.

Police authorities have stated that three Palestinian terrorists were “neutralized” at the scene of the attack, which occurred near the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint.

According to initial reports, three terrorists drove close to the checkpoint on the Palestinian side and opened fire with automatic weapons at vehicles waiting in traffic. taking advantage of the large number of cars waiting during the morning rush hour. Security forces at the checkpoint neutralized two terrorists at the scene. One terrorist tried to flee the scene but searches were carried out and he was also neutralized.

A 23-year-old seriously injured woman was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach area. Two victims in their 40s are moderately wounded with gunshot wounds in their upper body. Several people were treated for shock.

