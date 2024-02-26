HAYWIRE FOR HAMAS: US Air Force Member Sets Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy

An active-duty member of the US Air Force died after setting himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy on Sunday. The individual, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell, performed the self-immolation in protest of the United State’s support for Israel in its war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. when the man approached the embassy premises and began a live broadcast on Twitch, a popular video streaming platform. Witnesses and law enforcement believe that during the livestream, he placed his phone aside, doused himself in an accelerant, and then ignited the flames.

Amidst the act, he was heard declaring his refusal to be “complicit in genocide” and shouted “Free Palestine!” before collapsing to the ground.

The Israeli Embassy has since stated that the man was not known to them and confirmed that none of their staff were harmed during the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department, alongside the US Secret Service, responded promptly to the scene. The area was secured, and a bomb squad was dispatched to examine a suspicious vehicle associated with the incident. Authorities later confirmed that no hazardous materials were discovered within the vehicle.

This act follows a similar incident in December, where an individual self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, using gasoline. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, indicating the act as one of extreme political protest – long identified by psychologists as an extreme cry for help.

