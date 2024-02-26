WATCH LIVE: Israel’s Supreme Court Debates Drafting Chareidim To IDF

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday morning debated petitions filed by left-wing groups against the government’s decision not to enforce the recruitment of yeshivah bochurim.

The law allowing the government to avoid implementing the recruitment of yeshivah bochurim expired last year. In June 2023, the government approved a resolution to allow it to formulate new legislation to solve the issue by March 2024. However, due to the war, the government asked the court last week to extend the deadline until the end of June.

Acting President of the Supreme Court Judge Uzi Fogelman said during the hearing that “there is a fundamental question here as to whether the government has the authority to make this decision after the Supreme Court annulled the previous law [in 2017].”

Last week, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara delivered the State’s position to the Supreme Court, according to which if government legislation on the issue is not advanced by April 1st, the state has no authority to refrain from recruiting Chareidim and their recruitment will be mandatory. Also, according to Baharav-Miara, it will not be possible to allocate additional yeshivos as part of the “תורתו אמנותו” arrangement.

On behalf of the government, it was reported that “intense discussions are taking place but there is still no recruitment plan.”

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Defense Ministry stated that the government cannot commit now to a time frame in which it will advance a new legislative agreement into law, and that “this is a sensitive and complex issue like no other at the political level, especially amid a war and during the term of a national emergency government.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)