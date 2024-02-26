Hezbollah Downs IDF Drone, IAF Responds With Deepest Strikes In Lebanon Since 2006

The Hezbollah terror group on Monday morning fired surface-to-air missiles at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in Lebanese airspace, downing it.

Following the incident, the IDF stated: “This morning, air defense fighters intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched at Air Force UAV that was operating in Lebanese skies using the ‘David’s Sling’ system. After a short time, another missile was launched at the UAV and hit it. As a result, the UAV fell into Lebanese territory.”

“A rocket warning siren was activated in the Alon Tavor area following the launch of the interceptor. There were no casualties.”

Around midday on Monday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) responded to the downing of the drone by carrying out airstrikes 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of the Israeli/Lebanese border. The strikes, the deepest in Lebanese territory that Israel has carried out since the 2006 Lebanon War, targeted Hezbollah targets in the city of Baalbek, a Hezbollah stronghold located east of the Litani River in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

At least two Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the attack.

Hezbollah also fired a barrage of missiles at northern Israel around noon. Two rockets landed in Shtula, lightly injuring one Israeli and damaging a chicken coop.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)