HUGE IDF FAILURE: Hundreds Of Nukhba Terrorists Switched To Israeli SIM Cards Night Before Oct. 7 Attack

Over four months after the October 7th attack, the military censor cleared for publication additional details about the magnitude of the IDF’s failure to thwart the attack.

At midnight, hours before the massacre in which over 1,200 people were brutally murdered, Israeli intelligence authorities became aware that hundreds of Nukba terrorists simultanously activated Israeli SIM cards in their phones. Nevertheless, no decision was made to bolster security on the border.

This was one of the intelligence findings that led to two consultations of senior IDF officials the night before the attack. The telephone consultations were held due to the many warning signs of a possible invasion from Gaza but ultimately the only decision that was made was to hold another consultation in the morning.

According to a Ynet report, this information was revealed a few days after the war but the military censor blocked the information.

Following the report, the IDF stated that the report is false, stating that “there were several signs, including, among other things, the activation of only dozens of SIM cards, which were activated in previous events.”

The IDF added: “As has been published, signs were received on the night of October 7th and situational assessments were held and operative decisions were made in accordance. The signs were based on various tools and capabilities, including technological tools whose method of operation cannot be detailed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)