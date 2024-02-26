Israel and Saudi Arabia Make Historic Overture At International Conference

In a groundbreaking moment, Economy Minister Nir Barkat told Saudi Arabia’s Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi that their countries can “make history” together during the World Trade Organization’s ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi.

The two ministers were seen shaking hands and chatting amicably on the sidelines of the conference, exchanging business cards and discussing potential collaborations.

“Israel is interested in peace with countries that seek peace, and we can make history together,” Barkat said, according to a statement from the Economy Ministry.

This historic encounter marks a significant step towards normalizing relations between the two countries, which have had no official diplomatic ties until now. The development comes at a time when the Middle East is witnessing a shift in alliances and a growing recognition of Israel’s economic and strategic importance.

The World Trade Organization’s conference provides a platform for nations to discuss trade agreements and economic partnerships, making it an opportune setting for this historic encounter.

The outcome of the ministers’ meeting remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly signals a new era of cooperation and possibility between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)