Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IN THE SHADOW OF WAR: Municipal Elections Are Held Across Israel


In the first municipal elections in Israel taking place amid a war, polling stations for municipal elections opened at 7 a.m. across the country, including hundreds of stations on military bases, on front lines, and even in combat zones.

Polling stations, which will be open until 10 p.m., are heavily guarded by the police.

Municipal elections were originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, but due to the war, they were delayed twice.

However, about 180,000 residents of localities that have been evacuated due to security issues, both in the south and north, will not be able to vote. Elections in these areas have been scheduled for November 19, in about 9 months.

Due to the large number of double envelopes expected during this election due to the reservists on duty in Gaza and on the northern border, as well as thousands of wounded IDF soldiers who will vote in hopsitals and rehabilitation centers, the publication of the voting results is expected to be delayed, possibily even until the beginning of next week.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, instructed the talmidim to recite a pakitel Tehillim for the success of the elections in cities across Israel, as seen in the video below.

HaRav Hirsch, accompanied by talmidim, walks to the voting station:

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch votes in Bnei Brak. (חנני ברייטקופף)
HaGaon HaRav Landau votes in Bnei Brak. (חנני ברייטקופף)

Below is a video of HaGaon HaRav Meir Greineman, 92, the nephew of the Chazon Ish, casting his vote in Bnei Brak:

 

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, who founded a political party in Ramat Gan [his place of residence since his second marriage], votes in Ramat Gan. He is accompanied by Gavriel Levi, his representative in his party, “Ramat Gan B’Emunah”.

UTJ Uri Maklev, who’s currently sitting shiva for his father in Bnei Brak, votes at the station near his home in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. (Photo: Chesky Stern)
Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush casts his vote. (Photo: Chesky Stern) “Immediately after Shacharis at Vasikin and going to the mikvah, we hurried to vote,” he said. “B’ezras Hashem, we’ll be successful.”

Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes near his home in Har Nof. (Photo: Itzik Ohana)

An IDF soldier in the Gaza Strip casts his vote in Israel’s municipal elections. (IDF spokesperson)
Police officers guard a voting station. (Israel Police)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Hopes Israel-Hamas Ceasefire, Hostage Deal Can Take Effect By Next Monday

PIVOTAL MOMENT: Israel’s High Court Demands Government Explain Why Chareidim Shouldn’t Be Drafted

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Airstrike In Lebanon Kills Hezbollah Commander Hassan Salami

IDF Uncovers Massive Tunnel Network Under Hospital, Gaza University [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

WATCH: Hezbollah Fires 60 Rockets Into Northern Israel, Nearly Hits Passenger Bus

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network