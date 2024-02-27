IN THE SHADOW OF WAR: Municipal Elections Are Held Across Israel

In the first municipal elections in Israel taking place amid a war, polling stations for municipal elections opened at 7 a.m. across the country, including hundreds of stations on military bases, on front lines, and even in combat zones.

Polling stations, which will be open until 10 p.m., are heavily guarded by the police.

Municipal elections were originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, but due to the war, they were delayed twice.

However, about 180,000 residents of localities that have been evacuated due to security issues, both in the south and north, will not be able to vote. Elections in these areas have been scheduled for November 19, in about 9 months.

Due to the large number of double envelopes expected during this election due to the reservists on duty in Gaza and on the northern border, as well as thousands of wounded IDF soldiers who will vote in hopsitals and rehabilitation centers, the publication of the voting results is expected to be delayed, possibily even until the beginning of next week.

HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, instructed the talmidim to recite a pakitel Tehillim for the success of the elections in cities across Israel, as seen in the video below.

HaRav Hirsch, accompanied by talmidim, walks to the voting station:

Below is a video of HaGaon HaRav Meir Greineman, 92, the nephew of the Chazon Ish, casting his vote in Bnei Brak:

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, who founded a political party in Ramat Gan [his place of residence since his second marriage], votes in Ramat Gan. He is accompanied by Gavriel Levi, his representative in his party, “Ramat Gan B’Emunah”.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri votes near his home in Har Nof. (Photo: Itzik Ohana)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)