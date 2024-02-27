WATCH: Mispallelim At Meron Wave Lulavim During Rocket Barrage, IDF Strikes Deep In Lebanon

The Hezbollah terror group on Tuesday morning launched a barrage of rockets at northern Israel, spurring sirens in a number of communities near and in Har Meron.

About 35 rockets were launched, several of which landed in Israel. Afterward, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that it targeted the air traffic control base on Har Meron in retaliation to Israel’s airstrikes deep in Lebanese territory on Monday evening.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported and the IDF said that no damage was incurred at the airbase.

In the video below, mispallelim at Meron wave lulavim and blow shofaros during the barrage.

Following the barrage at Meron, the IDF carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, including in the village of Baisariyeh near the city of Sidon (50 km from the border).

On Monday morning, Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone after firing surface-to-air missiles at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in Lebanese airspace, downing it. In response, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out airstrikes 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of the Israeli/Lebanese border. The strikes, the deepest in Lebanese territory that Israel has carried out since the 2006 Lebanon War, targeted Hezbollah targets in the city of Baalbek, a Hezbollah stronghold located east of the Litani River in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley. At least two Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the attack.

Following the strikes, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Ramat HaGolan.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah announced the death of Hezbollah commander Hassan Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike on Majdal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)