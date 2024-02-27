WATCH: IDF Releases Footage from Hamas Gunman’s Camera After Deadly Battle in Gaza

The IDF has released footage from a camera belonging to a Hamas gunman, which was found after a battle in northern Gaza last week in which an Israeli soldier was killed.

According to the IDF, the battle took place on February 20 in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where the Nachal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion was conducting operations. A Hamas cell opened fire on the troops from a building, killing Staff Sgt. Avraham Wovagen. The battalion subsequently directed airstrikes on several Hamas cells in the area, including the gunmen responsible for Wovagen’s death.

Later in the day, the battalion raided the building from which the attack was carried out and discovered a cache of weapons, including anti-tank missiles, sniper rifles, and handguns. The IDF says that among the items found was a camera left behind by the terrorists, which “reveals the method of firing anti-tank missiles and the nature of the enemy’s activity in the area.”

The footage shows Hamas fighters breaking a hole in a wall to later fire missiles through, as well as surveilling IDF engineering and other armored vehicles in the area.

