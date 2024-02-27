Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander in West Bank Raid

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, Ahmed Jamal Daraghmeh, 26, was killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Tubas on Tuesday morning. Two others, Muhammad Samih Bayadseh, 32, and Osama Jabr Zalat, 31, were also killed during clashes in Tubas and the nearby Far’a camp. The Palestinian Authority health ministry confirmed the deaths.

Daraghmeh was identified as the commander of the Tubas Battalion, a local wing of Islamic Jihad.

