WATCH: Biden Criticizes Israel While Declaring Himself A “Zionist” At Late Night Comedy Show

President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning to Israel, cautioning that it risks losing international support if it continues down its “incredibly conservative” path. Speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night, Biden expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and called for a ceasefire to allow for the release of hostages and the beginning of peace talks.

“There is a path forward, with difficulty,” Biden said. “First of all, the hostages being held must be released, and if we’ve got at least in principle an agreement, there will be a ceasefire while that takes place.”

Biden emphasized the importance of Ramadan, which is approaching, and noted that Israel has agreed not to engage in military activities during the month, providing a window of opportunity for progress.

“That gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in,” he said. “For example, Saudi Arabia’s ready to recognize Israel. Jordan, Egypt, and six other states have been working with Qatar.”

“You need not be a Jew to be a Zionist. I’m a Zionist,” Biden continued. “Where there’s no Israel, there’s not a Jew in the world who’ll be safe. But here’s the deal, they also have to make up–take advantage of an opportunity to have peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians who are being used as pawns by Hamas.”

Biden’s warning comes after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attacked the Biden administration and expressed preference for former President Donald Trump’s support.

“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel, which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir complained. “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)