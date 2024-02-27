FRIGHTENING FOOTAGE: Rockets Land On Highway Next To Cars; Hezbollah Claims Har Meron Attacked

The IDF says that approximately 20 rockets were launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon towards the Western Galilee, on Tuesday afternoon. The Iron Dome air defense system managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles, while others struck open areas. Fortunately, there have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from this attack.

Footage has emerged showing multiple rockets hitting perilously close to motorists on a highway in northern Israel. The video captured a group of people traveling along Route 89 in the Western Galilee when rockets slammed into the road just meters ahead of them. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for this attack, stating that they targeted the headquarters of the IDF’s 146th Division in the area. Despite the intensity of the assault, there were no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has claimed that it carried out a second attack today, targeting a sensitive Israeli air traffic control base atop Mount Meron in northern Israel. The terror group claimed to have fired anti-tank missiles at the base around 3:45 p.m., resulting in damage. Notably, no rocket sirens were activated at the time of the attack. The IDF has yet to offer public commentary on these claims, although there have been no reports of injuries from any assaults on northern Israel today.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah launched approximately 35 rockets at the same base, although this initial attack caused no damage as many of the projectiles were intercepted, and others landed in open areas.

