“Iran & Hamas Plan To Turn Ramadan Into October 7, Part 2,” Gallant Warns

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday held two situational assessments ahead of Ramadan and warned that Israel’s enemies want to turn Ramadan into the second phase of October 7th.

“We recognize the growing preoccupation of Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas to turn the month of Ramadan into the second phase of October 7th and ignite the area,” Gallant said. “We must not let Hamas achieve what it failed to do at the beginning of the war and coordinate the combat fronts.”

“The main goal of Hamas is to take Ramadan, with an emphasis on Har HaBayis and Jerusalem, and turn it into the second phase of their plan that began on October 7th,” Gallant elaborated. “This goal is being boosted by Iran and Hezbollah. We must not let them achieve this which means we must calm the area as much as possible.”

Gallant then slammed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir [although he did not mention him by name], warning against “irresponsible statements from people who are supposed to be responsible.”

Ben-Gvir and other right-wing ministers have publicly demanded that the government restrict Muslims from Har HaBayis on Ramadan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)