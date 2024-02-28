Israel Foreign Minister: No Normalization With Saudis If It Means Palestinian State

Israeli Energy Minister and former Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, has voiced a firm stance on the potential for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Cohen emphasized that the creation of a Palestinian state should not be a prerequisite for such diplomatic progress.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 7, he expressed his view that expanding regional peace agreements should not come at the expense of Palestinian statehood.

Cohen asserted, “If the condition for broadening regional peace agreements is the formation of a Palestinian state, I am willing to forgo that expansion and normalization with Saudi Arabia.”

Drawing on his expertise in foreign relations, Cohen suggested that achieving a peace accord with Saudi Arabia could be feasible without necessitating the establishment of a Palestinian state. He argued that such an arrangement would be beneficial primarily for Saudi interests.

“As someone who knows foreign relations, I say that it is possible to bring a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia without the establishment of a state and it is first and foremost in the Saudi interest.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)