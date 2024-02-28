Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls For Terror Attacks During Ramadan

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday called for the Axis of Resistance to increase attacks on Israel during Ramadan and “break the siege on the Al-Aqsa mosque” in Jerusalem.

He called for Palestinians in Jerusalem and Yehudah and Shomron to barricade themselves in the Al-Aqsa mosque on Har HaBayis on the first day of Ramadan.

Haniyeh also spoke about the possibility of Israel launching a military campaign in Rafah, begging the international community to restrain Israel.

“The occupation and its partner, the United States, will not be able to achieve via political machinations what they didn’t achieve in war,” he said. “The world, especially the Arab countries, must restrain the enemy and refuse to let it invade the city of Rafah.”

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah want to turn Ramadan into the second phase of October 7th.

“The main goal of Hamas is to take Ramadan, with an emphasis on Har HaBayis and Jerusalem, and turn it into the second phase of their plan that began on October 7th,” Gallant elaborated. “This goal is being boosted by Iran and Hezbollah. We must not let them achieve this which means we must calm the area as much as possible.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)