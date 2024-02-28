DISASTER FOR YESHIVOS: Defense Minister Gallant, Other Top Officials Demand Bochurim Join IDF

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made a historic call for the forced conscription of Charedim into the IDF, declaring that “there is a real, national necessity to extend the service of soldiers and reservists.”

“When the burden on servants continues to increase, I say one thing clearly: This war proved everyone must (be conscripted),” Gallant said.

War cabinet Minister Benny Gantz echoed Gallant’s statement, writing that “all parts of Israeli society should take part in the right to serve. This is a national necessity.”

The move comes after the High Court of Justice issued conditional orders earlier in the week, threatening to upend the government’s policies on drafting yeshiva bochurim to the IDF. The Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), one of the main petitioners, hailed the conditional orders as a “dramatic and important step” towards full equality in conscription.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also expressed support for the conscription of all members of Israeli society, stating that “in these challenging times, one thing is very clear – everyone should do their part to protect our home.”

Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) are furious over Gallant’s support for the conscription of yeshivaleit, with one source telling KAN News that “it was full of catchphrases; this is not how to solve a crisis.” Another source in UTJ warned that “if Netanyahu wants to remain prime minister by summertime, he must get a conscription law approved in the Knesset.”

