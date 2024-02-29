Sinwar, Shocked By IDF Invasion, Fled From “Room 6,” Leaving Evidence Behind

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was shocked when the IDF launched a military operation deep into Gazan territory, Walla reported on Thursday, quoting senior Israeli security officials.

According to the source, Sinwar intended to lead Hamas forces during the war from fortified tunnels in Gaza City. He designed the tunnels with the intention of remaining there for an extended period of time, which is why he was so perturbed when IDF forces began closing in on his “territory.”`

When Sinwar realized that IDF forces were rapidly approaching, he quickly left the area, moving from place to place via strategically located tunnels, eventually arriving at “Room 6” in the Khan Younis area – a fortified hub dug deeper underground than other tunnels and equipped with communication lines, security guards, living areas, and a large number of entrances intended to dupe the IDF and intelligence forces. As Sinwar moved from place to place, he left traces behind at each location which IDF forces later found, including money, documents, and other evidence.

A senior military source told Walla: “Sinwar acts in accordance with his changing surroundings and therefore doesn’t necessarily trust his immediate environment. When he moves from place to place, he encounters new people. It can be estimated that he doesn’t even trust who brings him food and what is served. This is a pressure point that cannot be ignored.”

Senior IDF officials estimate that due to the army’s advancements in the Khan Younis area and its stated intention to invade Rafah, the pressure on Sinwar and the other senior officials is increasing every day. Therefore, a military source told Walla, the IDF should continue its military actions throughout Gaza irrespective of the hostage release negotiations.

“Sinwar, very suspicious by nature, will make mistakes and we need to be there or in the area to detect it,” the source said.

“I assess that he will soon move to Rafah or has already moved. One way or another we will get him, even if it takes us hours or months. According to what he left behind, the distance between us will be closed by his one mistake too many.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)