IDF Posts Video Of Gazan Stampede After Hamas Liars Claim “Massacre”

A violent Gazan mob spiraled out of control on Thursday morning when humanitarian aid trucks entered the northern Gaza Strip, as Gazans looted the supplies and threatened IDF soldiers and nearby armed Palestinians opened fire at the crowd. The violent incident led to a stampede that caused dozens of fatalities from the pressure of the crowd and the trucks that rammed into the crowd.

The Hamas “Health Ministry” blamed the incident on the IDF, calling it a “massacre” caused by an IDF strike.

In response, the IDF published footage of the stampede, stating: “Aerial footage of the operation to introduce humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip, showing how the Palestinian crowd attacked the trucks and as a result dozens were killed from overcrowding and trampling.”

The IDF spokesperson elaborated that an initial investigation of the incident showed:

1. On Thursday, at 4 a.m., thousands of Palestinians attacked 30 aid trucks passing through the IDF coastal checkpoint in the Netzer Corridor.

2. As a result of the stampede dozens of Palestinians were killed. Some of them were killed after being run over by the trucks.

3. Others were killed by the gunfire of armed Palestinians near the displaced persons’ shelter in Rimal.

4. Dozens of Palestinians who attacked the last truck in the convoy ran toward an IDF tank and soldiers at the checkpoint. Sensing danger, the commander of the force fired into the air and at the feet of the Palestinians who approached.

5. The investigation continues but the IDF emphasizes that most of those killed were those run over and rammed by the trucks.

Hamas, claiming that 104 Gazans were killed and 760 were injured, threatened to halt the negotiations for the release of the hostages.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the incident by stating: “We must provide total support to our heroic soldiers in Gaza, who acted appropriately against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them. It was proven today that the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza is not only madness while our hostages are being held in the Strip in substandard conditions but also endangers the IDF soldiers. This is another clear reason why we must stop transferring this aid, which in fact aids in harming IDF soldiers and provides oxygen to Hamas.”

