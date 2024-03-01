Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Captures Dozens Of Terrorists Hiding In Khan Younis School


The IDF has released new footage of its operations in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, stating that troops have been raiding the homes of Hamas commanders and have captured operatives hiding in a school.

According to the IDF, the 7th Armored Brigade operated in new areas of Khan Younis this week, searching the homes of senior Hamas officials. The IDF said that troops encountered dozens of terrorists in residential neighborhoods and eliminated them using tank shelling, close-quarters combat, and airstrikes.

Troops found RPGs, explosives, assault rifles, and other military equipment at the homes of the Hamas officials. Additionally, dozens of suspected terror operatives were captured hiding in a school in Khan Younis.

During interrogation, the terrorists provided intelligence information that was used to inform operations in Khan Younis.

