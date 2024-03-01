Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HORROR: Orthodox Jewish Dentist Shot And Killed In San Diego By Disguntled Muslim Patient


A 29-year-old man, Mohammed Abdulkareem, was arrested after shooting and killing an Orthodox Jewish dentist, Dr. Benjamin Harouni, at his practice in El Cajon, California, near San Diego.

According to police, Abdulkareem was a disgruntled patient and had rented a U-Haul pickup truck just an hour before the shooting.

The shooting occurred at Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics on North Magnolia Avenue, where Abdulkareem allegedly opened fire with a handgun, killing one person and injuring a receptionist, Yareli Carrillo, 28, and a man in his 40s.

Abdulkareem was arrested just after 10pm on Thursday, and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered. The victim who died was found inside the office as the shooting was still ongoing and was taken outside by officers, where they attempted to perform lifesaving measures.

Misaskim of Los Angeles spent the night at the scene ensuring proper Kavod Hames.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



3 Responses

  1. Can we hear the defenses for this suffering Muslim from the terror supporting Squad and similar Democrats? This shooter deserves honors for expressing his feelings. He must be underprivileged and a victim of Islamophobia, and the vilest of behaviors are to be respected, not criminalized. AOC, Omar, Tlaib, can we hear your inane comments?

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H”YD, Uriah Hartum, 16-Year-Old Talmid Yeshivah, Murdered In Eli Terror Attack

H’YD: Ba’al Chessed HaRav Yitzchak Zeiger Was Murdered At Eli Gas Station

“SAME TERRORISTS:” Restaurant Owner On Break From Gaza Neutralized Eli Terrorist

FATAL TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Israelis Murdered By PA Policeman In Shooting Attack In Eli

Sinwar, Shocked By IDF Invasion, Fled From “Room 6,” Leaving Evidence Behind

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network