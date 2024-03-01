Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PLAYING WITH FIRE: Israeli Activists Break Into Gaza, Attempt To Rebuild Yishuvim


Dozens of Israelis activists crossed into Gazan territory on Thursday afternoon, defying Israeli military checkpoints and sparking a confrontation with troops. The activists, who had gathered at the Erez crossing to rally for the rebuilding of Israeli settlements in Gaza, broke through an IDF checkpoint and entered the Strip.

According to the IDF, some activists managed to penetrate hundreds of meters into Gaza before being corralled by soldiers. Others set up makeshift buildings adjacent to the border fence, declaring it the rebirth of the yishuv movement in Gaza ended by Israel in 2005.

Video footage shows IDF soldiers rounding up activists well inside Gaza and taking them back to Israel. Meanwhile, other activists set up structures beyond the walls of the Erez crossing on Israeli territory.

The Nachala organization, which has been pushing for the resettlement of Gaza, released images of the activists erecting buildings and holding a religious ceremony. The activists claimed to be establishing a new settlement called New Nisanit, named after a former settlement evacuated in 2005.

The IDF said that those who made it inside Gaza were eventually turned back and taken back to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. So they want to change the war into one about Israel stealing Gaza from the Gazans, rather than Israel defending itself against genocidal terrorists????

  2. They’re not activists. They’re murderers.
    Precisely these so called Jews brought upon the Oct 7 massacre. They are downright thirsty for blood.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H”YD, Uriah Hartum, 16-Year-Old Talmid Yeshivah, Murdered In Eli Terror Attack

H’YD: Ba’al Chessed HaRav Yitzchak Zeiger Was Murdered At Eli Gas Station

“SAME TERRORISTS:” Restaurant Owner On Break From Gaza Neutralized Eli Terrorist

FATAL TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Israelis Murdered By PA Policeman In Shooting Attack In Eli

Sinwar, Shocked By IDF Invasion, Fled From “Room 6,” Leaving Evidence Behind

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network