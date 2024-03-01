Hamas Claims Seven Hostages Killed In Israeli Airstrikes

Hamas announced on its Telegram channel on Friday that seven hostages had been killed during Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The terrorist group named three of the hostages as Chaim Gershon Peri, 79, Yoram Itak Metzger, 80, and Amiram Israel Cooper, 85, all of whom were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Hamas claimed that the remaining four hostages’ names would be announced later.

The announcement from Hamas is unconfirmed, and the terrorist group has a history of using psychological warfare and sharing false information on the well-being of hostages. In the past, Hamas has named hostages as killed only to later release them, as was the case with Hannah Katzir.

The three hostages announced dead by Hamas on Friday had all appeared in a video in December, where they pleaded for their release from captivity.

Peri had said, “You have to release us from here – it does not matter the cost.” “We don’t want to be casualties as a direct result of the IDF military airstrikes,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)