Jewish Man Stabbed In Arab City Near Chevron

A Jewish man from Ashkelon, 57, was stabbed in the Arab city of Ad-Dhahiriya in Har Chevron on Shabbos and was moderately wounded.

The man had entered the city together with two Israeli-Bedouin friends to see a dentist at the clinic in the city. A 19-year-old Arab identified him as a Jew and stabbed him in the stomach several times. In response, one of the Jew’s Bedouin friends hit the assailant with a stick on his head and injured him.

His friends drove him to the IDF checkpoint at the Meitar crossing where he received emergency medical treatment.

An MDA paramedic said: “We arrived at the Meitar checkpoint and saw an Israeli car with a 57-year-old man inside, fully conscious with stab wounds. We were told that he was injured while he was in a store in Ad-Dhahiriya and another Israeli citizen who was there put him in a car and brought him to the checkpoint. He suffered from a number of stab wounds. We provided life-saving medical treatment, stopped the bleeding and evacuated him to the hospital, where his condition is moderate and stable.”

The IDF opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

