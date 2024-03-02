Gantz Flying To US Without Approval, Netanyahu Is Furious

National Unity chairman Benny Gantz is flying to Washington on Motzei Shabbos for a series of meetings with US officials.

Gantz is scheduled to meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as well as senior members of Congress. Reuters reported that he is also meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to a Ynet report, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is furious as Gantz planned his trip without the prime minister’s approval and contrary to government regulations, which “requires every minister to approve his travel in advance with the prime minister, including approval of the travel plan.”

According to Netanyahu’s associates, “the Prime Minister made it clear to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel has only one prime minister.”

Following his trip to Washington, Gantz will fly to London for a series of “high-level meetings,” his office said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)