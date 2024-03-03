With Soldiers At Entrances, Schools In Sderot Open 5 Months After Start Of War

Classes in about 100 schools in the southern city of Sderot opened on Sunday for the first time since October 7th.

The residents of the hard-hit city were evacuated to other areas shortly after the war began.

About 60% of students from kindergarten through 12th grade have returned to the city, according to the Sderot Municipality and the Education Ministry. However, the director of the ministry’s southern district believes that 80% of the students will return by the end of the week.

Sderot resident Miri Assulin, whose three kids returned to their classrooms on Sunday, told Kan News: “I can’t say that there’s a sense of security in the city. It’s a bit stressful – the security fence is still open although they say the security squads were increased and there’s a strong presence of security forces. But on a personal level, I’m still afraid.”

“I have mixed feelings and if it was up to me I wouldn’t have returned. But I myself am a teacher so I had to return – my students are waiting.”

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi told the press that more students returned to their schools than city officials had anticipated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)