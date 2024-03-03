Peleg Yerushalmi Shuts Down Bnei Brak Highway, Petach Tikva Light Rail [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Members of the Peleg Yerushalmi took to the streets on Sunday, protesting over the recent discussions regarding drafting Yeshiva students into the IDF.
Dozens of protestors, mostly teenaged Bochrim, shut down Route 4 near the Coca Cola Factory in Bnei Brak. The highway was shut for more than two hours, and police clashed with the protestors.
Additionally, Peleg protestors managed to shut down the light rail in Petach Tikvah.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
What a bunch of fools!!!
Acting like idiots at a time when the national, and now world ( cf WSJ) sentiment is increasingly anti-chareidi!!
This is bad for Torah Jews
At her darkest hour Israel needs the Orthodox to stand up. They sit down instead
Where are these kids parents? Parents should be fined for the behavior of their teenage sons. Any logical thinking person understands this behavior accomplishes nothing positive.
Very rarely do I agree with both sides in such conflicts but this is one such situation.
The potential drafting on Yeshiva bochurim does justify such protests. OTOH if you do go to such a protest you need to realize that the police are correct for doing their jobs and beating up those who block traffic. I wish we would have seen the police acting this way by the judicial reform protests