Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Peleg Yerushalmi Shuts Down Bnei Brak Highway, Petach Tikva Light Rail [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]


Members of the Peleg Yerushalmi took to the streets on Sunday, protesting over the recent discussions regarding drafting Yeshiva students into the IDF.

Dozens of protestors, mostly teenaged Bochrim, shut down Route 4 near the Coca Cola Factory in Bnei Brak. The highway was shut for more than two hours, and police clashed with the protestors.

Additionally, Peleg protestors managed to shut down the light rail in Petach Tikvah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



4 Responses

  1. What a bunch of fools!!!
    Acting like idiots at a time when the national, and now world ( cf WSJ) sentiment is increasingly anti-chareidi!!
    This is bad for Torah Jews

  3. Where are these kids parents? Parents should be fined for the behavior of their teenage sons. Any logical thinking person understands this behavior accomplishes nothing positive.

  4. Very rarely do I agree with both sides in such conflicts but this is one such situation.
    The potential drafting on Yeshiva bochurim does justify such protests. OTOH if you do go to such a protest you need to realize that the police are correct for doing their jobs and beating up those who block traffic. I wish we would have seen the police acting this way by the judicial reform protests

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s Grandson Among 3 Terrorists Killed In IDF Airstrike [VIDEO]

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed In Gaza, Raising Death Toll In Ground War To 246

MAILBAG: The Refusal To Fix Our Girls Chinuch Framework Is Dooming Countless Women

MAJOR IMPASSE: Israel Won’t Send Delegation To Cairo After Hamas Refuses To Provide List Of Live Hostages

IDF’s Massive Assault In Khan Younis: 50 Hamas Targets In 6 Minutes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network