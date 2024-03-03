Peleg Yerushalmi Shuts Down Bnei Brak Highway, Petach Tikva Light Rail [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Members of the Peleg Yerushalmi took to the streets on Sunday, protesting over the recent discussions regarding drafting Yeshiva students into the IDF.

Dozens of protestors, mostly teenaged Bochrim, shut down Route 4 near the Coca Cola Factory in Bnei Brak. The highway was shut for more than two hours, and police clashed with the protestors.

Additionally, Peleg protestors managed to shut down the light rail in Petach Tikvah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)