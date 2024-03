The IDF on Sunday announced the death of an additional soldier killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

He was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Dennis Yekimov HY’D, 33, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 17th Battalion, from Beersheba.

His death raises the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 246, and the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7 to 586.

