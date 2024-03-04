Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
1 Murdered, 7 Injured By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Launched At Israeli Moshav


A Thai foreign worker was murdered and seven people were injured on Monday at midday from an anti-tank missile launched by Hezbollah at the Margaliot moshav, located in the Upper Galil near Israel’s northern border.

The missile hit an orchard near the moshav. All of the injured victims are foreign workers from Thailand; two are in serious condition, four are in moderate condition, and one is in light condition.

The victims – all suffering from shrapnel wounds – were evacuated in an MDA helicopter and Air Force helicopters to Beilinson, Rambam and Ziv Hospitals.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



