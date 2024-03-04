WATCH: Ahead Of Meeting With Gantz, Kamala Harris Attacks Israel

US Vice President Kamala Harris chose the same day that National Unity chairman Benny Gantz landed in Israel for a series of meetings with senior Biden administration officials, including Harris, to attack Israel, calling for an “immediate ceasefire” to the cheers of the crowd.

Speaking in Selma, Alabama at a civil rights administration commemoration, Harris kowtowed to the audience by decrying the “immense scale of suffering in Gaza.” Although she paid lip service to the plight of the hostages and the threat of Hamas, she mentioned those issues in a flat tone, contrary to her voice almost breaking with emotion as she spoke about the “humanitarian crisis” in Gaza and “the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self-determination.”

Ignoring the fact that Israel has done everything it can to transfer aid to its own enemies, even putting IDF soldiers at risk of their lives, Harris claimed that “the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid without any excuses. They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid.”

Gantz, whose trip to the US for meetings with senior Biden administration officials is mired in controversy as he reportedly planned the trip without the permission of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, is scheduled to meet with Harris on Monday.

Their meeting will focus on the Biden administration’s concerns about Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah, Israel’s post-war plan for the Gaza Strip, and the “reform” of the Palestinian Authority.

Kamala, there was a ceasefire on October 6th and it got hostages into Gaza. pic.twitter.com/x4RkJbY0xn — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 4, 2024



(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)