Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: IDF Evacuates Civilians From Khan Younis, Arrests Oct. 7 Terrorists


In recent days, IDF forces from the 98th Division have surrounded the Hamad area of western Khan Younis and are hunting for terrorists who fled the combat areas of the city.

According to intelligence reports, the terrorists are hiding in the neighborhood, which was built by Qatar and has a significant terrorist infrastructure. About 8,500 civilians living in the neighborhood were evacuated by IDF forces over the past day.

Also in the past day, IDF soldiers identified and arrested 85 terrorists, some of whom participated in the October 7th massacre, who were hiding among the civilians.

According to the IDF, the terrorists, who were transferred for interrogation, are “providing important information for the continuation of the fighting.”

The IDF said on Monday that it arrested about 1,300 terrorists since the beginning of the operation in western Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Wannabe Prime Minister Meets With Wannabe President

SMOKING GUN: IDF Publishes Audio Of UNRWA Teachers Discussing Their Participation In Oct. 7 Attacks

NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger Launches Bid For Seat In State Assembly

HEART-WRENCHING: Audio Released Of 3 Hostages Shouting For Help Before Being Mistakenly Killed By IDF

FACES OF EVIL: Shin Bet Nabs Arabs Who Prepped 100 Explosives For Multi-Casualty Attack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network