WATCH: IDF Evacuates Civilians From Khan Younis, Arrests Oct. 7 Terrorists

In recent days, IDF forces from the 98th Division have surrounded the Hamad area of western Khan Younis and are hunting for terrorists who fled the combat areas of the city.

According to intelligence reports, the terrorists are hiding in the neighborhood, which was built by Qatar and has a significant terrorist infrastructure. About 8,500 civilians living in the neighborhood were evacuated by IDF forces over the past day.

Also in the past day, IDF soldiers identified and arrested 85 terrorists, some of whom participated in the October 7th massacre, who were hiding among the civilians.

According to the IDF, the terrorists, who were transferred for interrogation, are “providing important information for the continuation of the fighting.”

The IDF said on Monday that it arrested about 1,300 terrorists since the beginning of the operation in western Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)