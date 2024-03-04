LIBERMAN’S NEW SHTICK: Ban Bnei Yeshivos From Leaving Israel, Strip Them Of All Benefits

Divisive talk and incitement in Israel considerably deceased following the October 7th massacre but in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to force the government to explain why Chareidim shouldn’t be drafted to the IDF and the resulting political debate on the matter, the always hateful Avigdor Leiberman was quick to join in the fray.

Lieberman intends to propose a draconian bill on Wednesday in the Knesset – a bill regulating military or civil service into law for all citizens at the age of 18 – Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Druze and Circassian.

According to the bill, the following restrictions will apply to an 18-year-old who does not enlist for military or civilian service:

He will be forbidden from leaving Israel.

He will not be entitled to any tax benefits.

He will not be entitled to benefits for living in national priority areas.

He will not be entitled to a property tax (arnona) discount.

He will not be entitled to state subsidies for his children’s daycare centers.

He will not be entitled to academic support programs in institutes of higher education.

He will not be permitted to work for the local or national government.

He will not be eligible to participate in the Housing Ministry’s discounted housing [מחיר למשתכן] program.

