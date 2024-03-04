Wannabe Prime Minister Meets With Wannabe President

Kamala Harris in her meeting with Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has reiterated her support for Israel’s right to defend itself, a readout from the White House says.

“She reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats, and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

The vice president also expressed “deep concern” about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, while urging Hamas to accept the latest six-week ceasefire proposal, which would allow a “surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza”.

In addition to his talks with Harris, Gantz met with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Security Council Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk. Gantz was also scheduled to meet on Monday with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and on Tuesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Gantz just before the start of his White House meetings told a reporter with Israel’s public broadcaster Kan: “There will be an open and honest conversation between two friendly and important countries and partners.”

The following is an official statement provided to YWN by the Whitehouse:

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz at the White House. The Vice President again condemned the brutal October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas and the taking of hostages, including American citizens. She reiterated U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats, and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Vice President expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza. The Vice President discussed the urgency of achieving a hostage deal and welcomed Israel’s constructive approach to the hostage talks. She called on Hamas to accept the terms on the table whereby the release of hostages would result in an immediate six-week ceasefire and enable a surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza. The Vice President and Minister Gantz discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians. She urged Israel to take additional measures in cooperation with the United States and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need.

