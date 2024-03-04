In Less Than 30 Min., IDF Kills Terrorists Who Launched Rockets At Be’eri [VIDEO]

IDF forces eliminated Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the central Gaza Strip who launched rockets at the Be’eri and Chatzeirim kibbutzim less than thirty minutes after the launch.

Over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate in western Khan Younis, evacuating civilians and arresting about 80 terror suspects from the Hamas and PIJ terror groups who attempted to flee under the cover of the civilian population.

IDF forces from the 98th Division are hunting for terrorists who fled the combat areas of western Khan Younis and are hiding in the Hamad area of western Khan Younis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)