MURDERED BY HEZBOLLAH: Patnibin Maxwell Is Survived By Pregnant Wife, Child


The man who was murdered on Monday in a Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on northern Israel was identified as Patnibin Maxwell, a 31-year-old Indian national from Kerala, a state in southern India.

Maxwell, who had come to Israel on a work contract only two months ago, left behind a wife in her 7th month of pregnancy and a five-year-old daughter.

Two other Indian men from Kerala were injured in the attack [contrary to initial reports that said all the injured victims were Thai nationals]. The men were working in an orchard near the Margliaot moshav, located along the border with Lebanon.

Maxwell’s older brother, who is also in Israel for work purposes, is being aided by the Indian embassy in Israel in returning his brother’s body to India for burial.


(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



