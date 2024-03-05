Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu: No Restrictions On Muslim Prayers On Har Habayis During Ramadan; Ben Gvir Says It’s A Victory For Hamas


Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office announced Tuesday that the number of Muslim worshippers allowed to pray on the Har Habayis during the first week of Ramadan will not be reduced from previous years’ levels. This decision effectively rejects blanket restrictions sought by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, including restrictions on Israeli Arabs.

“In the first week of Ramadan, the number of worshippers allowed to enter the Temple Mount will be as in previous years,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “Every week there will be a situational assessment around security and safety, and a decision will be made accordingly.”

“Ramadan is holy for Muslims, and the sanctity of the holiday will be preserved this year, as it is every year,” the statement added.

Ben Gvir responded angrily, saying that no restrictions amounts to Netanyahu and the war cabinet handing a victory to Hamas.

“The decision to allow a similar ascension to the Temple Mount on Ramadan as in previous years shows that Netanyahu and the limited [war] cabinet think that nothing happened on October 7,” Army Radio reported Ben Gvir as saying. “The decision endangers the citizens of Israel and may allow an image of victory for Hamas.”

Meanwhile, MK Mansour Abbas of the Islamist Ra’am party thanked Netanyahu for the “responsible decision” and urged the “Arab public to exercise their right to pray and observe the commandments during the holy month, while maintaining the law and public order.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



