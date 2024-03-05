Muslim Brotherhood Leader: October 7 Massacre Was “Very Clear Start” To Liberation Of Palestine

Kuwaiti Islamic scholar and Muslim Brotherhood leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan revealed in a lecture in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that he had met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh just a week prior. Al-Suwaidan expressed his conviction that Palestine will soon be liberated, citing October 7 as a “very clear start,” insisting that Hamas is unbreakable and will ultimately triumph.

He also bragged that Istanbul is currently under Muslim control and that Rome will eventually fall under Muslim rule as well. He labelled Arab leaders who normalize relations with Israel as “traitors” to Islam and the Islamic nation.

Al-Suwaidan also claimed that the tunnels in Gaza were built in just one year during the presidency of Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader in Egypt, who allegedly provided the necessary equipment.

