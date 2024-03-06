Neve Yaakov Stabbing Victim: “I Turned Around & Saw A Knife In My Back”

Tzvi Tal, 64, from the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem, was the victim of the stabbing attack in Neve Yaakov early Wednesday afternoon, carried out by a 14-year-old terrorist, a resident of east Jerusalem.

“This morning, I was waiting for the bus on the way to the industrial area in Atarot,” he told the press.

“A boy was standing behind me at the stop. I saw him but I didn’t pay attention to him. Suddenly, I feel a sharp blow to my back, like someone hit me. I didn’t realize it was a knife at first – only after I saw him running away, I turned around and saw that there was a knife in my back..”

He continued by saying that he tried to stop a passing car to help him but no one stopped at first – either they didn’t notice or they thought he was a meshuga. Eventually, someone stopped to help him and he was evacuated to the hospital.

When asked how he’s feeling, he responded: “Chasdei Hashem, I thank Hakadosh Baruch Hu for every step.”

