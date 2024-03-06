TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Neve Yaakov, Terrorist Fled The Scene, Caught By Police

A stabbing attack took place in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem early Wednesday afternoon.

A 64-year-old Chareidi man was stabbed in his back three times at a bus stop on Sderot Neve Yaakov and is in moderate to light condition. He was treated by paramedics and evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said that the victim is “conscious and stable” and is being treated in the trauma unit.

The terrorist fled the scene.

A large number of police forces arrived at the area and launched a search for the suspect. Shortly later, they found the culprit – a 14-year-old terrorist – and arrested him.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)