Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Neve Yaakov, Terrorist Fled The Scene, Caught By Police


A stabbing attack took place in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem early Wednesday afternoon.

A 64-year-old Chareidi man was stabbed in his back three times at a bus stop on Sderot Neve Yaakov and is in moderate to light condition. He was treated by paramedics and evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said that the victim is “conscious and stable” and is being treated in the trauma unit.

The terrorist fled the scene.

A large number of police forces arrived at the area and launched a search for the suspect. Shortly later, they found the culprit – a 14-year-old terrorist – and arrested him.

United Hatzalah
Scene of the incident. (MDA)

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. A 14 year old monster child who will become the next poster boy for Hamas because Israel arrests “innocent” children.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Netanyahu: No Restrictions On Muslim Prayers On Har Habayis During Ramadan; Ben Gvir Says It’s A Victory For Hamas

INSANITY: Basketball Great On National TV Threatens To Punch Black People Wearing Trump’s Mugshot [SEE VIDEO]

WATCH: Trump Claims He Would Have Prevented Oct. 7 Massacre, Says Israel Has “Gotta Finish The Problem”

ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets, IDF Pounds Terror Targets In Lebanon [VIDEOS]

EPIC MELTDOWN: Far-Left AOC Loses It When Farther-Left Protesters Accost Her Over Gaza War [MUST-WATCH VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network