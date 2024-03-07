South African MP: “You Cursed Israel And Now You’ll Be Cursed!”

The South African government, which opened a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for “genocide,” was disgruntled that the court refused to order Israel to end the war so on Wednesday they filed another case with the ICJ, urging the court to order Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Last month, a South African MP in the country’s capital threatened “a bloodbath in Cape Town if it’s handed over to the Zionists.”

But not all South African politicians hate Israel. At the opening session of the South African parliament last month, MP Kenneth Meshoe attacked the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) and said that they have invited a curse upon themselves for cursing Israel.

“I want to remind the ANC today that Isaiah 54:17 says that no weapon that is formed against Israel shall prosper and every tongue that rises against it in judgement will be condemned,” he said. “ANC, you have gone too far and your judgement is imminent. When the G-d of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob said that He will bless those who bless Israel and and curse those who curse her, He was not joking but meant every word He said.”

“You have invited the curse on yourself and you’re going to get it!”

Earlier in the speech, Meshoe slammed the government for its friendly ties with Hamas leaders, saying that “the government’s cosy relationship with Hamas leadership, who still refuses to recognise the State of Israel, is just going to exacerbate an already volatile situation and hasten the demise of the ANC.”

He then provided an outline for the South African government and other countries to “end the war within three weeks.”

“That is why I believe that this government and the international community can end the war in Gaza within three weeks, if they want to,” he said. “They will have to do the following if they want to end the war.”

“Firstly, they should prevail on the Hamas, their friend, to release all remaining hostages hidden in their tunnels. Secondly, the ANC and the international community should order Hamas to destroy all tunnels under Gaza, particularly those leading into Israel. Thirdly, Hamas and the international community must accept the right of Israel to exist within safe and secure borders. Without these fundamental agreements in place, that war will never end, and the dream of a two-state solution will never materialize.

“Speaker, it is not possible to live in peace next to a neighbour who has vowed to remove you from the face of the earth. It is not possible for Israel to live in peace next to Hamas who has vowed to repeat the despicable atrocities they carried out of the 7th of October last year, which reportedly included rape, murder, abductions and beheadings.

“The ACDP longs to see peace between Israel and Palestine, but this won’t be possible until the right of Israel to exist within safe and secure borders has been acknowledged and agreed to.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)