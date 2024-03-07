Netanyahu Asserts: “IDF Will Launch Op In Rafah:” US Weighs Banning Use Of Its Arms

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Thursday afternoon that the IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, a plan that has been met with fierce international opposition.

Speaking at an IDF officers’ graduation ceremony, Netanyahu said: “We’ll operate in Rafah, Hamas’s last stronghold. Whoever tells us not to operate there is telling us to lose the war – it won’t happen.”

The prime minister added that Israel will stand up to the international pressure to end the war, saying that leaders in the West should understand that Israel is preventing the next September 11 by defeating the October 7 murderers.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that US President Joe Biden and his administration were “considering ways” to ban Israel from using US weapons in Rafah. Yisrael Hayom and The Guardian reported that the UK is considering a similar move.

Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) met with members of the Biden administration on Monday evening and said that Israel will launch an operation in Rafah despite the international pressure against it.

Gantz told National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that “ending the war without an operation in Rafah is like sending a firefighter to extinguish 80% of the fire.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)