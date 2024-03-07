Netanyahu Asserts: “IDF Will Launch Op In Rafah:” US Weighs Banning Use Of Its Arms

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Thursday afternoon that the IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including Rafah, a plan that has been met with fierce international opposition.
Speaking at an IDF officers’ graduation ceremony, Netanyahu said: “We’ll operate in Rafah, Hamas’s last stronghold. Whoever tells us not to operate there is telling us to lose the war – it won’t happen.”
The prime minister added that Israel will stand up to the international pressure to end the war, saying that leaders in the West should understand that Israel is preventing the next September 11 by defeating the October 7 murderers.
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that US President Joe Biden and his administration were “considering ways” to ban Israel from using US weapons in Rafah. Yisrael Hayom and The Guardian reported that the UK is considering a similar move.
Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) met with members of the Biden administration on Monday evening and said that Israel will launch an operation in Rafah despite the international pressure against it.
Gantz told National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that “ending the war without an operation in Rafah is like sending a firefighter to extinguish 80% of the fire.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
I never seen something as ridiculous as this ongoing public discussion for weeks and weeks as to whether Israel should/would/could enter Rafah or not
MAJOR condemnations of Israel from the UN such as the head of the World Food Programme saying straight out “Israel is committing food genocide!!!” have gone inexplicably COMPLETLY UNANSWERED by Israeli government officials – but whether Israel will/can/should enter Rafah, which should be nothing more than a internal technical military decision, have been blabbered about on the media time after time after time after time
B”H Bibi doesn’t listen to Demented Joe Biden. Any Jew who votes Democrat is insane.
Cone Bibi, do it without delay! Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr is busy with his State of the Union address: NOELW’S THE TIME!
Apply Nike’s ad line: Just Do It
Much of the Democratic party supports Hamas (while much of the Republicans oppose American involvement with foreign wars). Israel made a big mistake in going to raising its standard of living rather that striving for complete self-sufficiency.
