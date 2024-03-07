Israel Slams South Africa: “It Continues To Act As Hamas’s Legal Arm”

The South African government, which opened a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for “genocide,” was disgruntled that the court refused to order Israel to end the war so on Wednesday they filed another case with the ICJ, urging the court to order Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded by accusing South Africa of being “Hamas’s legal arm.”

“South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of Hamas in an attempt to undermine Israel’s inherent right to defend itself and its citizens, and to release all of the hostages,” a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday said.

“The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa in order to assist Hamas are yet another cynical exploitation of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which has already twice rejected the baseless attempts to deny Israel its right and obligation of self-defense.”

“Israel acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law, including by facilitating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, regardless of any legal proceedings.”

“We call on the ICJ to reject outright the new request of the representatives of Hamas.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)