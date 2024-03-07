Top NYC Elected Officials Strengthen Collaboration In Visit To Central Hatzalah Headquarters [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A delegation of NYC officials led by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams visited Central Hatzalah Headquarters in Boro Park on Wednesday. The Speaker was joined by Councilmembers Chris Banks, Jennifer Gutierrez, Shahana Hafif, Lincoln Restler, Selvena Brooks-Powers, Mercedes Narcisse.

Representing Hatzalah were Coordinators from neighborhoods in all Five Boro’s of NYC, as well as CEO of Chevra Hatzalah Rabbi Yechiel Kalish.

The group was given an in-depth tour of how Hatzalah operates, and witnessed first have dozens of emergencies coming into the Hatzalah hotline, and the dispatchers working in live time,

Additionally, a state of the art ambulance from Queens Hatzalah was on hand to give the group a peek into the high standards of what a Hatzalah ambulance looks like.

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, CEO of Hatzalah tells YWN “It was special to have the Speaker of the City Council and several of her colleagues at Chevra Hatzalah Central Operations last night in Boro Park. The Speaker, who is a long-time supporter of Hatzalah, wanted to impress upon her colleagues in the City Council the important role Hatzalah plays in New York City as a whole.”

In a short statement that City Council Speaker said the following: “Hatzalah volunteers show up every day to deliver care, comfort, and aid to New Yorkers during emergencies. Their tireless efforts embody the spirit of civic engagement that encourages all residents to actively participate in shaping the future of our communities.”