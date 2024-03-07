Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HaRav Zilberstein Tells About The Israeli Minister Who Secretly Began Keeping Shabbos


Last Friday, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Dovid Halevi Dunner, Rosh Av Beis Din in London, visited HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein in Bnei Brak, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

The connection between HaRav Zilberstein and HaRav Dunner began many years ago through the latter’s strong kesher to HaRav Zilberstein’s father-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Elyahsiv, zt’l.

The two Rabbanim spent about an hour discussing Torah and halacha, with HaRav Zilberstein answering many complex shailos for HaRav Dunner. Then changing topics, HaRav Dunner told HaRav Zilberstein that the fear on the streets of London and all of Europe due to antisemitism is far worse than the fear on the streets of Israel. They discussed the issues facing Jews around the world and HaRav Zilberstein said that all the tzaros that we suffered since Simchas Torah is in order to cause Klal Yisrael to return to Hakadosh Baruch Hu b’teshuvah sheleimah.

HaRav Zilberstein then told HaRav Dunner that he should be mechazeik his kehilla in London regarding everything related to hiddur Shabbos and hilchos Shabbos, adding that recently a government minister paid a secret visit to him and told him that he had begun to be Shomer Shabbos but for personal reasons, was keeping it to himself.

