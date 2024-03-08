WATCH: Israeli Forces Rescue Palestinian Girl Trapped Under Rubble In Khan Younis

Israeli troops on Thursday rescued a young girl who became trapped under rubble in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis two days prior. The rescue operation was carried out during ongoing field operations and was coordinated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“One human story is bigger than all their lies,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichai Adraee said.

According to Adraee, the girl was trapped in the rubble of a building in the heart of the combat zone in Khan Yunis. IDF soldiers worked tirelessly to locate and rescue her, providing first aid at the scene before transporting her to the hospital for further treatment.

“These are our soldiers – fighting like lions to dismantle Hamas and always relying on humanitarian principles,” Adraee said.

