WATCH: Trump Releases BRUTAL Ad Suggesting Biden Will Die In Office

The presidential campaign of Joe Biden is clutching their pearls over a new ad from a pro-Trump PAC that suggests Biden will die in office if he wins a second term.

“If Biden wins, can he even survive til 2029?” a narrator says following clips of Biden showing his infamous instability and forgetfulness. “The real question is, can we?” it adds, showing Vice President Kamala Harris belting our her mind-numbing cackle of a laugh.

Biden-Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Mousa issued a statement to Mediaite, calling the ad a “sick and deranged stunt” from a “broke and struggling campaign” that cannot defend Trump’s policies.

“This is a sick and deranged stunt from a broke and struggling campaign that can’t defend Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, separate families, raise costs on the middle class, repeal health care, and sow chaos and division,” Mousa said. “Trump tried this strategy four years ago and got his [behind] kicked by Joe Biden – he should tune in tonight alongside tens of millions of Americans to see why President Biden will beat him again this November.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)