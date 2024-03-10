Western Diplomats Raise Alarm Over Iran’s Nuclear Program Amid Gaza War

American and European diplomats are increasingly concerned that Iranian hardliners are gaining strength in their efforts to advance Iran’s nuclear program, The Guardian reports. This development comes amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and Iran’s decision to reduce cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

At last week’s IAEA quarterly conference, Western powers opted not to introduce new resolutions criticizing Tehran, seeking to avoid potential escalation while the West tries to contain the fallout from the Gaza war. However, delegates at the meeting did issue warnings about the trajectory of Iran’s nuclear program.

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi expressed concern that the organization has lost “continuity of knowledge” regarding Iran’s production and stockpiling of centrifuges, rotors, heavy water and uranium ore concentrate.

Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov blamed the situation on U.S. actions and warned that it was “full of danger and risks getting out of control.”

Adding to the concern, hardliners dominated Iran’s parliamentary elections last week.

These developments come as Iran’s nuclear program continues to evolve, with advancements in enrichment, uranium metal production and centrifuge research, as detailed in a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The situation has led to fears that the original goals of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may no longer be achievable, and the United States may need to reassess its approach to detecting and containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

